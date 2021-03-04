Child stabs 11-year friend to death in Lahore

A 10-year-old child stabbed his 11-year-old friend to death over a minor dispute here in the metropolis on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Hadyara village of Lahore where a dispute emerged between Muzzamil 10, and his friend Abdul Rehman 11.

After exchanging hot words, Muzzamil attacked Abdul Rehman with a sharp edged knife killing him on the spot.

The police arrested the murderer child and produced him in the session court.

A case has been registered against the accused at Hadyara police station and investigation was underway.