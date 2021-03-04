Health Minister warns MS’ for improvements in hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned Medical Superintendents of DHQ Hospital Jhang, THQ Hospital Jaranwala, THQ Hospital Tandlianwala, THQ Hospital Samundari, THQ Hospital Athara Hazari, DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh and THQ Hospital Gojra to improve performance here on Wednesday.

The Health Minister has asked the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis to issue warning letters to the Medical Superintendents of many hospitals. On directions from the Health Minister, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir visited DHQ Hospital Jhang, THQ Hospital Jaranwala, THQ Hospital Tandlianwala, THQ Hospital Samundari, THQ Hospital Athara Hazari, DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh and THQ Hospital Gojra and checked cleanliness, medicine availability, doctors’ attendance, Corona SOPs and other administrative affairs.

The Health Minister in her message said that cleanliness and administrative issues must be immediately addressed at DHQ Jhang. She said improvements must be brought about in surgeries, security, CCU and doctors attendance at THQ Jaranwala. The Minister said, “Improvements in parking, cleanliness and Corona SOPs are required at THQ Tandlianwala. Blood bank must be made functional and cleanliness must be ensured at THQ Samanduri. Administrative affairs must be streamlined and blood bank must be made fully functional at THQ Athara Hazari. Doctors shortage must be immediately addressed at DHQ Toba Tek Singh. At THQ Gojra, cleanliness and administration must be improved. On directions from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, surprise visits of hospitals have been started.”

She said laxity in administrative affairs, doctors attendance, treatment of patients or unavailability of medicines shall not be tolerated at any cost. Facilitating patients at public sector hospitals is the government’s top priority. She added that no patient must face any issue at a public sector hospital. It is the duty of doctors to provide proper treatment to patients.