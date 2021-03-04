Pakistan offers training to Qatar armed forces: Zobaida

Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal has said that Doha is a confident and trustworthy friend of Islamabad and Pakistan’s military institutions are open for Qatari Armed Forces to avail maximum training facilities. Talking to Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday, she said that Pakistan and Qatar need to work closely to further extend bilateral cooperation beyond the economic domain to defence, military exercises, training of personnel and joint ventures. The Qatari ambassador also promised full cooperation with Pakistan during his interaction with the minister for defence production, saying his country would strive to broaden and deepen its relations with the South Asian country. Last month, the two countries signed a 10-year Liquefied Natural Gas supply contract at the “lowest-ever publicly disclosed price under a long-term contract in the world.” Qatar Consul General in Karachi Mishal M Al-Ansari also told the local business community earlier this week that his country’s administration is planning to increase employment opportunities for Pakistani nationals in the coming years.













