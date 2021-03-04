Transparent electoral system to put country on right track: Murad

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed has said that transparency in the electoral system is the only way forward to put the country on the right track.

Addressing the media at Parliament House on Wednesday, Murad Saeed said that leaked video of Ali Raza Gillani has exposed the covert agenda of the opposition that is based on protecting their personal interests at the cost of violating law and exploiting people.

He said the incident also shows that they can go to any extent for accumulation of illegal money and horse-trading. The minister said after the video of Ali Raza Gillani, Yousuf Raza Gillani has no moral grounds for contesting the elections.

He said, “Our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan has always propagated transparency in the system throughout his 22-year long struggle and we are committed to implementing his vision.” He said that Prime Minister Khan had made historic struggle for transparency in elections which will bury the politics of corruption and dishonesty.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan stands for transparency.

Talking to the media persons on Wednesday, he said, “We want elimination of corruption at every level.” However, he regretted that the opposition is out to protect the corrupt practices.”