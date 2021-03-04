Army team spirit competition underway in Pabbi

The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2021 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) near Kharian, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the competition is being held under a very challenging environment aimed at evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the participating teams. So far the teams have participated in endurance tests, hideout occupation and rehearsed quick tactical level battle drills. The participants participated in the most challenging enduring march and water obstacle crossing events on Wednesday, said the ISPR. Eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army along with teams from eight allied countries are participating in the competition. The ISPR said that teams from Jordan, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan are taking part as participants whereas Morocco, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are participating as observers in this three-day long competition. The competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains as well as the agility of the participating teams to generate responses in challenging real-time field scenarios. The 62-hours long event subject the teams to various scenarios and will encompass tasks including physical endurance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and protective approach under chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear environments.