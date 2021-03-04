SECP making efforts for efficient, fair business ecosystem: Aamir

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been continuously striving to create an efficient and transparent business ecosystem in Pakistan by ensuring that its policies and decisions conform to values of objectivity, integrity and equitability.

This was stated by SECP Chairman Aamir Khan while speaking as the guest of honour at the closing ceremony of CFA Institute Research Challenge 2020-21, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The SECP chairman congratulated the winning team from Pakistan, which bagged the first position amongst competing teams from Malaysia and Singapore. He applauded the CFA Society Pakistan, for organising such competitions to prepare students for real-life scenarios.

Khan said that the SECP is steadfast in introducing reforms in local markets by promoting transparency, ensuring consistent regulatory actions, and leveraging technology to enhance ease of doing business. These reforms are designed to build and sustain the trust of investors in the financial markets in Pakistan and promote financial inclusion at grass-root level, he added.

Using this opportunity, Khan advised and encouraged students to continuously strive to make a meaningful impact in the professional world, by being proactive, taking initiatives, and being ethical and cultured in all dealings.