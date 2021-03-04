Ministers discuss matters for PSMC revival

An inter-ministerial meeting discussed various matters for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC) on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro and Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar co-chaired the meeting.

Various issues relating to the formation of new subsidiary by the PSMC, carving out of key operating assets (KOA) and core land including verification and fair market valuation (FMV) of plant & machinery, stock-in-trade, bifurcation and certification of key operating assets, completion of audit of financial statements for up-to 31th December, 2020 were discussed. The matter regarding renewal/transfer of utility connections to new subsidiaries and settlement of out-standing dues of SSGC was discussed in the meeting.

Restructuring /settlement of NBP and other banks liabilities and obtaining NOCs from lenders was also part of the discussion. The issues of jetty and right of way between PSMC and Port Qasim Authority was also discussed in detail.