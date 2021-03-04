Badar, Ghari trains resumed

Chief Executive Officer Railways Nisar Memon has approved the resumption of the suspended Badar and Ghauri Express between Faisalabad and Lahore from March 5, for which a formal notification has been issued.

It may be recalled that Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib had also expressed disinterest in the restoration of Badar and Ghauri Express. However, industrialists, traders and citizens protested for the restoration which brought color.

Public transport between Faisalabad and Lahore has been running for a long time, but after the PTI government came to power, a year ago, both trains were suspended under the pretext of coronavirus.

However, there have been allegations from civic circles that the big transporters of Faisalabad, who are government officials, have taken this step to support their business and use the Coronavirus as an excuse to travel faster and cheaper between Lahore and Faisalabad. The Badr and Ghauri Expresses have been suspended, prompting public protests.

It is also interesting to note that Farrukh Habib, the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, also hails from Faisalabad and has a significant influence in government circles, but he also did not play a role in reviving the public transport Badar and Ghauri Express.

In this situation, the industrial and business community protested against the restoration of both the trains between Lahore and Faisalabad and raised their voices to Arbab Ikhtiar. Approved to restore from

The notification issued said that the Badra Express would leave Faisalabad at 6 am and reach Lahore at 8 am. The Ghauri Express will leave Lahore at 9:30 am and reach Faisalabad at 11:40 am. It will leave Faisalabad at 3:15 pm and leave for Lahore at 5:30 pm. The Badr Express will leave Lahore at 6:45 pm and reach Faisalabad at 8:55 pm.

In this regard, Prem Union leaders Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry, Fayyaz Ahmed Shehzad, Khuzrahiyat Baig, Zaheeruddin Babar thanked CEO Railway Nisar Memon and DS Lahore Nasir Khalili for restoring Badr and Ghauri Express between Faisalabad and Lahore.

He said that the restoration of trains would not only provide affordable travel facilities to thousands of citizens of Faisalabad, Lahore but also Sangla Hill, Safdarabad and Sheikhupura but would also significantly increase the revenue of railways.

He said that Railway Prem Union would extend full support to the management in every decision of development and rehabilitation of railways. Prem Union has always played its full role in the development and rehabilitation of railways.