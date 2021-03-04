Woman gives birth to two-headed baby

A woman from Mirpur Bathoro town of Sujawal district gave birth to a two-headed baby at a private hospital in Badin town, doctors confirmed on Tuesday. According to the doctors who helped in the delivery process, the mother and child were both healthy.

The family members told the media persons that they resided in Sujawal district’s Mirpur Bathoro area and were brought to the Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital in Badin for the delivery. An ultrasound report obtained after the woman’s delivery indicated that the baby’s brain was split and was visible in both heads, according to senior gynaecologist Dr Nusrat Babu Khatti.

She said that the newborn’s condition was stable after the ‘successful’ medical procedures. Dr Khati added that more tests and treatment of the child would be conducted. The doctors at the Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital said the baby’s heads were separated after a surgical procedure. Doctors said that further guidance would be provided to the child’s parents to help prevent severe complications in the future.