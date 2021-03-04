Female attacker of minor boy held

The Swat police here on Wednesday unfolded a blind case of an attempt on a minor child’s life and arrested the prime suspect within two weeks. According to the Rahim Abad Police, as per District Police Officer Delawar Bangash’s instruction, SP Nazir Khan spearheaded a search operation to nab unknown assailant of three-year-old boy Muhammad Ihsan, who was found critically injured as some unknown assailant had slit his throat using a sharpened blade on February 24.

“The police team using the scientific methods arrested the female accused, identified as the daughter of Safdar Ali, resident of the same locality of Amankot in Mingora, where the crime had taken place,” the police official said.

He added the prime accused had confessed to her crime of slitting the throat of Muhammad Ihsan aiming to take revenge on her sister. Providing further detail about the crime, the official said that the accused slit the throat of Muhammad Ihsan aiming to prevent the marriage of his sister who was about to get married shortly/The police official added that Muhammad Ihsan’s sister and the attacker are friends and both are teachers at a local religious seminary (Madrassa) in the main city of Mingora of Swat district.