Jirga rejects road project

Swatis at a Jirga held here on Wedneday opposed the construction of phase-2 extension project of Swat Expressway, stating the proposed extension project from Chakdara to Fatehpur, is being constructed on income-generating land that is farmland and once the road is constructed the people will lose their income source forever.

This was stated by Haji Zahid Khan at a ‘Swat National Jirga’ held at Kabal Press Club in Swat.

Presiding over the Jirga participants, Haji Zahid Khan said that they would not simply allow the government to construct the extension project. He added that instead of constructing the road on farmland, the government should immediately revise it by making the road alongside the Swat river, away from farmlands. Malak Riaz, another jirga participant, said the people of Swat rendered precious sacrifices for the sake and prosperity of the nation, however, this project was aimed at turning a blind eye to their sacrifices. “This project is equal to the economic annihilation of the people in Swat,” Riaz said, demanding this should be revoked, and a revised project, alongside the Swat River, be chalked out for which land should be brought from people on commercial rates.