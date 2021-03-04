Myanmar police break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls

Security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to break up anti-junta protests in Myanmar on Wednesday and several people were hurt, media reported, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.

Foreign Ministers from Southeast Asian neighbours urged restraint but failed to unite behind a call for the military to release ousted government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy.

At least 21 people have been killed since a military coup on Feb. 1 ended Myanmar’s tentative progress towards democratic civilian rule and triggered protests across the country and international dismay.

“Oh my eyes, it hurts,” one woman in a teacher’s uniform shouted as she and other protesters scattered through a cloud of tear gas in the second city of Mandalay, according to a live video feed.

Nine people were hurt when police fired rubber bullets in Mandalay, the Myanmar Now news agency reported.

There were also unconfirmed reports of firing and injuries in the central towns of Myingyan and Magway. Media reported five people were wounded in the town of Monywa.

Police dispersed crowds in the main city of Yangon with tear gas, witnesses there said.

Protesters were also out Chin State in the west, Kachin State in the north, Shan State in the northeast, the central region of Sagaing and the southern town of Dawei, media and residents said.

“We’re aiming to show that no one in this country wants dictatorship,” Salai Lian, an activist in Chin State, told Reuters.

International concern about the turmoil mounting but the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) failed to make a breakthrough in a virtual foreign ministers’ meeting on Myanmar on Tuesday.