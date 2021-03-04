BOI organizing CPEC’s B2B Investment Conference today

The Board of Investment (BOI), Pakistan would organize a ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference’ today (March 4) here at a local hotel. According to a spokesman of BOI, the B2B Investment Conference would focus on CPEC priority sectors to facilitate cooperation and linkages between Pakistani and foreign businessmen and entrepreneurs. It will be a platform where the BOI would facilitate matchmaking and handholding of Chinese and foreign companies with their Pakistani counterparts. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chairman BOI, Atif R. Bokhari, Finance Minister KP Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, international investors and foreign delegates are scheduled to attend the event. The conference has received overwhelming response from the private sector and hundreds of companies and individuals from different sectors of KP and rest of the country have confirmed their active participation in the investment conference.













