ACCA to celebrate women in finance

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) will be marking the International Women’s Day 2021 by holding a high-profile webinar celebrating ACCA’s women in finance on 08 March 2021.

Featuring an all-women line-up of prominent thought leaders, policy makers and ACCA’s trailblazing women in finance, the webinar will explore the future of diversity and deliberate on how the accountancy profession in the country can be more inclusive and diverse.

Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister for Human Rights, and Shandana Gulzar Khan, Chairperson, Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) are among the speakers who will be sharing their thought leadership on the topic and will offer forward-thinking recommendations.

The event will highlight how accountancy and finance professionals are championing diversity and driving inclusion at their organisations. ‘On International Women’s Day we are also paying tribute to ACCA member Ethel Purdie, the first female who became a member of a professional body in 1909. She worked tirelessly to achieve balance in the accountancy profession and blazed the trail for women in the profession around the world,’ said ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam, in a statement. ‘ACCA was established specifically to open up the profession to people of all backgrounds, based solely on their ability and ambition.’

‘Many organisations are now making diversity commitments reaslising that diverse teams tend to perform better, be more profitable, and earn trust from the public who increasingly prefer equitable companies.’