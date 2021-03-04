Red Bull Campus Clutch launches in Pakistan

Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world’s first and most prominent global university ‘Valorant’ esports competition, launched in Pakistan. This offers students a unique opportunity to compete in one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about first-person shooter game, Valorant.

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global university 5v5 e-sports that challenges players of all levels to team up in five, represent their campus, and compete on the international stage to make history for their university and country. With over 300 universities and colleges taking part from over 53 countries, Red Bull Campus Clutch gives the winners of each country international recognition, experience on a new competitive circuit and a chance to put their university on the global e-sports map.

The student will have to build a team of five who will compete across three electrifying phases: The Qualifiers, National Finals, and for the winners, the World Final. Registration has already started (since February 22) and will end 2 hours before each qualifier. The Qualifiers will start off from March 6 and then will take place every Sunday until March 21 across the country, with the National finals being held on April 4, 2021.