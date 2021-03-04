Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited wins two awards at NFEH CSR Awards 2021

Championing Corporate Social Responsibility, Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has been recognized at the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) 13th Annual CSR Award 2021. PMPKL was declared as the winner for awards in two categories: “Employee Volunteerism” and “Waste Management/Recycling” during a ceremony held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Affiliated with the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) and supported by the Government of Pakistan and various environmental ministries, NFEH is a non-governmental non-profit organization that is committed to creating public awareness on environmental, healthcare and educational issues in Pakistan. In furtherance of this commitment, NFEH organizes CSR awards every year, under an independent jury panel, governing body of NFEH and CSR Club Pakistan, to recognize and appreciate the efforts of organizations which have a positive impact on the environment and society at large. The awards at the NFEH are in recognition of PMPKL’s continued commitment and efforts for social and environmental sustainability. Responding to the economic burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, PMPKL’s employees volunteered under the Philip Morris International global employee-led initiative “Projects with a Heart” to support those in need all over Pakistan in terms of rations, hygiene, and medical needs, from metropolitan centers to far-flung areas of Charsadda, Manga, and Ghotki. In addition, acting upon its global commitment to reducing its ecological footprint, multiple anti-littering drives have also been initiated by PMPKL along with setting up a recycling facility in collaboration with the Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities (NOWPDP), ensuring proper waste management and sustainability.

Expressing her views on this recognition, Andleeb Uroos Ahmed, Manager Communications PMPKL, said, “We are very thankful to NFEH for recognizing PMPKL once again for its commitment to improve the lives of people in various communities and our efforts in helping the environment. Giving back to society and driving positive change are core values of our organization globally and locally. From our management to employees from across the board, our aim is to create long-term, sustainable impact for our people and communities.