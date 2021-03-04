OPPO unveils Reno5 Pro, unlocking infinite possibilities with top-of-class camera

OPPO on Wednesday announced the launch of its Reno5 Pro in Pakistan. Together with flagship-level 5G-ready performance from the Dimensity 1000+ and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge in a slim and trendsetting design, Reno5 Pro gives you the keys to unlock the infinite possibilities of life in the 5G era. As the first 5G-ready OPPO Reno product to be released in the country, Reno5 Pro brings AI Highlight Video, an industry-leading feature that combines OPPO’s Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms to significantly enhance video quality in dim light and backlit scenes.

“2020 has been a hugely unprecedented year. We’ve faced limits and challenges like never before, but through this we’ve also learnt the value of connection, and how integral technology is in maintaining this. As such, there really is no better time to leap into the 5G era of infinite of possibilities with the Reno5 Pro,” said George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, AED. “With its amazing 5G-ready speed, ultimate video experience, and top-tier performance, Reno5 Pro can help us better explore the limitless possibilities in life and work and make us truly ‘Live the Infinite'”.

Bringing this into reality with Reno5 Pro is a 64MP rear quadcam matrix and a 32MP front camera. These are further enhanced by the OPPO Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, an imaging system designed for superior portrait video effects. The system is composed of two engines, the Quality Enhancement Engine and the Portrait Perception Engine. Powered by the FDF Portrait Video System.

The Reno5 Pro features MediaTek’s latest flagship 5G-integrated SoC, the Dimensity 1000+, for top-of-class 5G capabilities. Built on the 7nm process, the octa-core SoC, with four ‘Big Core’ Arm Cortex-A77 cores operating up to 2.6GHz and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores, offers industry-leading performance and lower power consumption, achieving an outstanding AnTuTu benchmark score that is 79% higher than the previous generation. Besides, the Arm Mali-G77 GPU delivers 181% improvement in GPU performance for the most demanding games.

The brand-new ColorOS11.1 empowers Reno5 Pro users with more creativity. It maintains the beloved stock Android 11 features while also providing the rich UI customization, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO users.