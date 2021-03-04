Prince Harry and Meghan Markle update Archewell website

Former senior royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have a message ahead of International Women’s Day. They have updated their Archewell Foundation website with suggestions on how to celebrate the occasion on March 8. “Women deserve recognition and also support,” reads a post on the website. “We know the world is asking more and more of women every day – as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and more. In recognition of International Women’s Day, let’s unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community,” it states. There are even some direct suggestions on the website, ranging from supporting organisations that do vital work for gender equity, to supporting mothers and families hit hardest by the pandemic with critical needs such as childcare and housing.













