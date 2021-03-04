West Indies test old guard as first T20I against Sri Lanka today

COOLIDGE: Men’s international cricket is back in the Caribbean. The last time Sri Lanka visited was for a three-match Test series, which ended with both sides sharing the spoils. The last time the West Indies hosted Sri Lanka for a bilateral limited-overs series was way back in 2008, while the most recent contest between the two sides was in Sri Lanka, almost exactly a year ago – a two-match T20I series, which West Indies swept comfortably. That was the last bit of cricket either of these sides played before Covid-19 brought a halt to pretty much everything. Since then, Sri Lanka haven’t fared all that well in the limited cricket they’ve played. Test series defeats to England and South Africa, while not totally unexpected, nevertheless added a touch more doom to the gloom considering the nature of those losses.

Then there’s the small matter of Sri Lanka’s build-up to this series, which has been chaotic to put it mildly. With several senior players missing, either through injury or a lack of match-fitness following Covid-related time away from training, the number of available experienced campaigners in the squad can be counted on one hand. Their captain Dasun Shanaka, meanwhile, who was fortunate enough to avoid any of these issues, misses out because he couldn’t sort his visa out on time. And then there’s the issue of the team’s fast-bowling coach pulling out from the tour at the eleventh hour over a pay dispute – which the country’s sports minister has openly stated would impact the younger players on tour. And this is without even touching on the fact that Sri Lanka haven’t won a game of cricket in the past year.

While West Indies haven’t done all that much better in recent times, their recent Test series win in Bangladesh will see them come in as easily the more buoyant outfit – in fact, the many fresh faces in the Lankan line-up would do well in taking inspiration from their opponents’ highly improbable victory with a second-string outfit. For both teams, though, with the 2021 T20 World Cup edging closer, the series will serve as much for building confidence as it will for working out their best combinations.

Wanindu Hasaranga was undoubtedly the breakout star of the Lanka Premier League at the tail end of last year. While his effectiveness in the recently concluded Test series against England and South Africa showed his shortcomings in the longest format, his impact in the shorter variants cannot be understated. He topped the wicket charts with 17 at 1.29, while conceding less than a run a ball, and scored his 127 runs at a strike rate of 160.75. With his legspin and his hitting down the order, he has positioned himself as a genuine match-winner.

Chris Gayle is back in the West Indies’ T20 set-up after an absence of almost two years. In his two outings for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL earlier this month, Gayle looked close to his devastating best. He has since spoken of his desire to help West Indies win another T20 World Cup, even if it means batting down the order. Even at the age of 41, a fit and motivated Gayle is a boon for almost any side.

While several big names have missed out from the squad, much of Sri Lanka’s team still picks itself – though it does mean coach Mickey Arthur has some options in terms of giving some of the young players game time. In the build up to the game he spoke of the pitch potentially aiding spin, and with that in mind, Ramesh Mendis with his flighted offbreaks and prowess with the bat could be a handy inclusion.

Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Shimron Hetmyer – all three played a key role in West Indies’ T20I series win in Sri Lanka last year, and all three miss out having failed a fitness test. This has meant recalls for the likes of Fidel Edwards, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo and Gayle – all of whom bring experience in spades. With head coach Phil Simmons stating that rotation would be kept to a minimum with one eye on the World Cup, it’s also likely that spinners Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen will see game time.

Squads:

West Indies (possible): 1 Lendl Simmons, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Dwayne Bravo, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Fidel Edwards.

Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Danushka Gunathilaka, 3 Oshada Fernando, 4 Dinesh Chandimal, 5 Angelo Mathews (capt), 6 Thisara Perera, 7 Ramesh Mendis, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Nuwan Pradeep, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Akila Dananjaya.