Quetta Gladiators down Multan Sultans to register their first win

KARACHI: Debutant Usman Khan and Qais Ahmed sparkled with bat and ball, respectively, as Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans by 22 runs to register their first victory of the Pakistan Super League VI at the National Stadium here on Wednesday night. Chasing target of 177, Multan could muster only 154 in their allotted 20 overs. Their main run-getter was Mohammad Rizwan who made 66 off 50 balls. Qais took three wickets for his side while Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Hasnain claimed wickets each. Earlier, Usman sizzled in his first outing of the PSL with an electric knock that propelled Quetta to 176-run total. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Quetta were off to a solid start by openers Saim Ayub and Usman. The two youngsters repaid their franchise’s faith in them with a steady partnership of 69 runs at the top of the order. Veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally got the better of Saim, caught by fielder Khushdil Shah, after he scored 23 runs off 18 balls. Usman continued his solid start on the way to an impressive 81-run knock off 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes. Pacer Sohail Khan struck in the very next over as he bowled veteran batsman Faf Du Plessis (17 off 17 balls). In-form batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed quickly fell too as he was bowled by pacer Imran Khan as Multan put the brakes on Quetta’s momentum. Shahnawaz Dhani was the pick of the bowlers for Multan, taking three wickets while Tahir took two wickets.

Brief scores:

Quetta Gladiators 176 for 7 (Usman Khan 81, Shahnawaz Dhani 3-44) beat Multan Sultans 154 (Rizwan Khan 66, Qais Ahmad 3-21) by 22 runs.