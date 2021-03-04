Lahore Garrison win PGA Inter Club Golf Championship

LAHORE: The PGA Inter Club Golf Championship of Punjab, organised by the Punjab Golf Association, concluded at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course here Wednesday after two days of competition involving sixteen-member teams of Defence Raya Golf Club, Rawalpindi Golf Club and Lahore Garrison Greens. The playing format required that each club team comprised of two golf professionals, four amateurs, two junior professionals, two junior boys, two junior girls, two women and two senior amateurs. This team mix represented an unorthodox combination and clubs had to initiate and set in motion a selection process that would enable ushering in of golf players of merit especially in the categories of junior girls and boys. Diligent, earnest and strenuous effort on the part of the clubs resulted in unearthing talent.

The two days of this championship belonged to Lahore Garrison Greens as their golf professionals Matloob Ahmed and M Shahzad played marvelously well and completely out-golfed their opponents from Defence Raya and Rawalpindi. In the quest for top positions, the four amateur players of this club –– Tariq Mehmood, Nouman Ilyas, Mohammad Shafi and Damil Ataullah –– were equally vibrant and lent strengthening support to their fellow team members of professional category. As if this was not enough the team members Rustam Ali Chatta and Asif Mehdi, belonging to senior amateur ranks, did not lag behind and came out with incredible performances. Winning points were also added by two women –– Ghazala Yasmin and Suneya Osama –– and junior girls Hadiya Osama and Bushra Fatima. Out of these two Bushra gave a brilliant performance. Winning credit was also due to junior professionals and two junior boys. Lahore Garrison excelled and virtually routed the teams of Rawalpindi and Defence Raya. Lahore Garrison accumulated 2600 points as against 2717 points by Defence Raya (runners-up) and 2900 points by Rawalpindi.