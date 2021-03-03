Imran Abbas and Celal Al sing ‘Dil dil Pakistan’

Actor Imran Abbas had a jam session with Turkish star Celal Al.

“May this brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey remain forever,” said Imran.

The actor posted a video of himself with Turkish star Celal, who played Abdul Rehman Alp on the popular series Dirili?: Ertu?rul. The two are jamming to the late Junaid Jamshed’s popular song Dil Dil Pakistan inside a car.

“Dil Dil Pakistan, Can Can Türkiye (Jaan Jaan Turkey),” Celal commented.

Imran posted pictures of Celal feeding him Turkish delight. “Thank you, brother, for coming over to see me and bringing Turkish delight,” Imran said.

Last week, Celal hosted actors Reema Khan, Sadia Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in Turkey.