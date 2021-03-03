Harshdeep and Mankeet Singh welcome baby boy!

‘H eer’ singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. The couple made the announcement a day later.

Taking to Instagram, Harshdeep shared the good news with her fans and followers. Sharing a picture of her husband holding a baby’s tee while she cradles her baby bump, the singer wrote, “A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!”

Harshdeep announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post earlier. She posted her picture looking at her bump and wrote, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings.”

Meanwhile, singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are all set to become parents for the first time. Harshdeep and Neeti, who are close friends, had also shared their pictures along with their husbands flaunting their baby bumps.