Raveena set to make digital debut with Netflix’s supernatural crime thriller ‘Aranyak’

Raveena Tandon is all set to make her web debut with Netflix’s Aranyak, a supernatural crime thriller directed by Vinay Waikul. The series will be bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films, and the show-runner of the series will be Rohan Sippy of Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Talking about her character in Aranyak, Raveena said in a press conference, “Aranyak is a mysterious, intriguing story based in Himachal. My character’s name is Kasturi Dogra. Kasturi struggles to balance her personal and professional life, like many women. This is her story.”

Aranyak’s synopsis reads: After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in the misty Himalayan town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest. Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Megna Malik also star. Sippy is the showrunner, Vinay Waikul the director, and Charudutt Acharya the writer. Aranyak is a production of Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant, Netflix India released its complete slate for 2021 across different genres and languages. They will be releasing Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye KaaliKaaliAankhein, Mismatched season 2 and many others in the coming months. Netflix India is also expected to release the acclaimed festival winner Bombay Rose, Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited web show and Sanya Malhotra’s quirky movie about a young widow Pagglait soon.