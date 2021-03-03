PM will seek vote of confidence from parliament: FM

Hours after the major upset in the hotly-contested Senate elections, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the vote of confidence from the Parliament.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with other PTI leaders, including the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, and Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, among others.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) and Fozia Arshaf of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Wednesday won the General and Woman seats, respectively, by securing one Senate seat each for their parties from the Federal Capital.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Gilani of PPPP won General seat of Senate from Federal Capital by securing 169 votes against 164 secured by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of PTI.

A total of seven votes were rejected during the polling for the general seat of Senate from the Federal Capital.

Fozia Arshad of PTI won the Woman Senate seat from Federal Capital by securing 174 votes against 161 secured by Farzana Kausar of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

A total of five votes of the legislators were rejected on this woman seat of Senate.

The polling was held from 9 am to 5 pm and contesting candidates and their agents remained present in the National Assembly, which was declared as polling station staffed by the election officials.

Special Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Zafar Iqbal Hussain served as a Returning Officer and oversaw the election process and later announced the results.