Yousaf Raza Gillani defeats Abdul Hafeez sheikh in senate elections

Yousaf Raza Gillani defeated Abdul Hafeez sheikh in senate elections 2021 and its a big victory for PDM.

After the result was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Hafeez’s defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi — who was the minister’s polling agent — following which the two men embraced each other.

Polling for the Senate election commenced at 9am and continued till 5pm after which the votes were counted.

The PDM fielded former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as its joint nominee for the Islamabad seat against the PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.