Peoples Party candidate Palwasha Khan declared victory in Senate elections 2021 by getting 60 votes, however Khalida Ateeb got 57 votes in Sindh Assembly on Wednesday.

Independent candidate Abdul Qadir, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and BNP’s Muhammad Qasim have each been elected to a general seat.

In Sindh, 167 out of 168 members cast their votes, while Jamaat-e-Islami member Abdul Rashid did not cast his vote.