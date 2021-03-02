Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till 12th in assets case

An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand until March 12 in the assets case. The accountability court’s Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case pertaining to the assets beyond income against PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif. The accused was produced before the court amid strict security measures. The AC later extended his judicial remand until March 12. According to the latest progress made in assets beyond income case against Asif, four witnesses have recorded their statements to the anti-corruption watchdog. According to NAB, a bank peon in Lahore had submitted over Rs28 million to the bank account of Khawaja Asif following the orders of senior officers. It stated that the nephew of Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Sultan, had submitted Rs20 million to his bank account after being told by his paternal uncle.













