Justice Isa allowed to plead his case in SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Justice Qazi Faez Isa to argue his case regarding a review petition against the June 19 order in which the apex court quashed a presidential reference filed against him.

A 10-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata has permitted the SC judge after receiving a written application by his counsel Muneer A Malik regarding his inability to argue the case due to health issues.

Justice Isa arguing his application for live coverage of his case proceedings asked the apex bench why the court is not using the technology if it is available.

“If we do it for you then we should do it for everyone,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial told the SC judge. Justice Bandial also said that there are logistic and practical concerns about the live telecast of court proceedings. “It is a policy and an administrative matter rather than a judicial matter,” the apex judge added.

Justice Isa tried to establish how he was defamed by leaking selective information related to the presidential reference. “There is controlled media,” he said, adding that for the past two years, the government propaganda continued against him and his family members. He further maintained that he was here not for himself but also for the future of Pakistan. Justice Isa also highlighted how independent media men are facing harassment in the recent past.

However, Justice Bandial said that the court does not commit on issues that are not before it. “If anyone has grievances then he should approach the court which will surely adjudicate,” Justice Bandial said.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik also told Justice Isa that he should not be emotional; otherwise, his attention may be diverted from his case.

The SC adjourned the proceedings until Wednesday (today) where Justice Isa will continue his arguments.

Earlier on Monday, the top court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa urged the Supreme Court to decide his case early as one member of the bench, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, is retiring next month.

During the proceedings headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday, Justice Isa informed the court that his counsel, Muneer A Malik, could not appear as he was unwell. “This case is extremely important as it’s about the accountability of judges and transparency regarding judges’ conduct,” Justice Isa said, adding that the whole nation’s eyes are on this case. It’s not because people love him, he maintained.