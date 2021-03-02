Punjab okays development schemes in its PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Urban Development Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 16,534.113 million.

These schemes were approved in the 25th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

“By getting Urban Development on focused list, we can create better livelihoods and improve social and economic inclusions.” says Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal while addressing the session.

The approved development schemes included as Construction of Underpass to Ghulab Devi Hospital and Additional Lanes on Lahore Bridge at the cost of Rs. 1,801.850 million, Construction of Flyover and at-Grade Improvement of Shahkam Chowk, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 4,384.263 million and COVID-19 Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Control Programme Sub-Component-National Programme for Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) (Punjab) at the cost of Rs. 10,348.00 million.