PHF condemns killing of female humanitarian workers in Mir Ali

The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) has condemned the recent attack on female humanitarian workers in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. “Such incidents of brutality hamper the humanitarian efforts and have a direct impact on development progress in the country,” the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum country coordinator said in a press release issued here. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the statement further said. “We stand in solidarity with the humanitarian staff and their families who are directly affected by the incident in the region,” it concluded.

Last month, in a brazen daylight attack, masked terrorists had shot dead four women vocational trainers and injured their driver near Mirali in North Waziristan tribal district. Police had said a vehicle carrying five women was driving through a village near Mirali when the gunmen opened fire on it, killing four of them on the spot. The slain trainers were identified as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi and Javeria Bibi.