Pak-China collaboration around poverty alleviation on the anvil

Pakistan and China will collaborate on poverty alleviation through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed soon. This was stated by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday. Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Muhammad Ali Shahzada was also present on the occasion. Sharing her views, Dr. Sania said, “We congratulate Chinese government and leadership for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty from China. It is unprecedented in human history that 770 million people have been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of over 40 years.” During the meeting, Chinese Ambassador and Dr. Sania discussed the draft of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was being framed between the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division of Pakistan aimed at establishing a platform for collaboration around poverty eradication.













