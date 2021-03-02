PTI facing unrest in ranks over Senate tickets: Hamza

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, Hamza Shahbaz has said that there is unrest in the government’s ranks and that is why it had filed a reference with the Supreme Court for open balloting in the Senate election.

Talking to the media persons on Tuesday, the PML-N leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not awarded the tickets for the Senate election in the right manner and that is why the PTI members in every province are raising concerns. He further said that the PML-N will be striving to gain as many seats in the Senate as possible.

Regarding the state of the affairs in the country, he said the economy has collapsed, while people are finding it hard to make both ends meet, adding, “Everyone now knows about the flour and sugar scandals”. He said that joblessness is high while inflation has become unbearable for the people. “Those who raise the slogan of accountability are the ones who haven’t been able to give an answer about the Bus rapid Transport (BRT) project,” he maintained.

On the ongoing Covid-19 campaign, the PML-N leader noted that the masses are still unaware of the government’s coronavirus vaccination policy. He added, “The people won’t forgive us if we don’t highlight the issues perturbing them. We are fighting the war of the rights of people from the platform of the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement].”

He said, “The civilian institutions have collapsed and the military is forced to deal with situations like locust invasion”.

Earlier on Saturday last, Hamza Shahbaz was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in the assets beyond means case three days ago.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with a large number of party workers reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to welcome him after his release from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore on Thursday issued release orders for Hamza after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail. The surety bond was submitted in the court of AC Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhri by Advocate Amjad Pervez. The court had granted bail to Hamza in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in 2020, but due to his arrest in assets case, the surety bond was not submitted by PML-N. The court after verification of the surety bond issued release orders for Hamza Shahbaz.

On February 24, the Lahore High Court had approved the bail of Hamza Sharif after hearing arguments of his lawyers and the NAB prosecutor. A detailed written order was issued by the LHC on Friday last.