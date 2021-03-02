Man dies after diplomat’s car rams into motorcycle

A foreign diplomat was taken to a police station after his car rammed into a motorcycle, leaving the biker dead on the spot on Tuesday.

The police said the accident took place within the limits of the Shalimar police station. They said a 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after the diplomat’s car crashed into him. The police said that the diplomat crashed his car into the motorcyclist from behind. They added that 26-year-old Muhammad Irfan passed away on the spot.

A clarification was not provided by law enforcers till filing of this report on which country the diplomat is from and neither has it been confirmed if he has been arrested or not.