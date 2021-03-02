Indian flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies

An Indian commercial flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah Terminal International Airport on Tuesday after a passenger on the aircraft passed away.

The aircraft, of India’s private airline IndiGo, was en route from Sharjah to Lucknow when a medical emergency was reported on board. The captain of the plane, due to the passenger’s quickly deteriorating condition, contacted Karachi Air Traffic Control and sought permission to land in Karachi on humanitarian grounds. While the Pakistani air traffic control officials allowed the plane to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds, the passenger could not be saved and succumbed to his condition. After confirmation of the passenger’s death by doctors, the necessary procedural steps and documentation was carried out in Karachi, after which, the Indian plane took off again for Ahmedabad. The flight number 6E 1412 made the emergency landing at around 5:00am and took off at 8.36am to its destination after ensuring important measures. On Monday last, an air ambulance had made a technical landing at Islamabad International Airport after taking off from Kolkata to Azerbaijan. The air ambulance which took flight from Indian city Kolkata to its destination in Azerbaijan’s Baku made a technical landing at Islamabad airport.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian traffic after aerial dogfights in February this year ratcheted up tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals. It reopened its skies for all civilian traffic in July, ending months of restrictions affecting major international routes.