Confident New Zealand aim for clean sweep as 3rd Australia T20I today

WELLINGTON: The logistics have changed significantly due to the impact of the Auckland lockdown, and there won’t be any crowds to witness the rest of the games, but the challenge remains the same for Australia: they need to win three matches in a row in Wellington if they are to take the series. New Zealand, with a full-strength side, are playing dynamic, confident cricket although did breathe a sigh of relief at the end of a pulsating contest in Dunedin where the game was nearly snatched away from Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams. Australia have identified that it is the post-powerplay, pre-death period with the ball where they have especially struggled to match New Zealand. From overs 7-16 they have conceded 11.35 and taken just three wickets, while the home side have gone for 9.02 runs per over and claimed 10 wickets.

The return to form of Martin Guptill in Dunedin ticked another box for New Zealand with most players having now made a contribution across the first two games. However, Tim Seifert has started with two low scores and Kyle Jamieson has had a tough time going for 56 in Dunedin. Both squads had some downtime in the unusually long break between matches. The Auckland-based New Zealand players who briefly returned home had to hastily leave the city when lockdown was announced and underwent precautionary Covid-19 tests which all came back negative on Monday. New Zealand were the first international side to play behind closed doors during the pandemic, against Australia at the SCG last March, but this will be their first time since.

Another change has been made to the schedule for the series with the final match on Sunday switched to an earlier start to allow Australia to get a charter flight home from Wellington that evening. Australia have been desperate to avoid having to quarantine for two weeks on returning home which they would have had to do if they transited through Auckland as was the original plan which is now a “red zone” due to a Covid-19 outbreak. It means the men will play the first of the double-header matches starting at 12pm local time followed by the New Zealand Women v England Women T20I.

Glenn Maxwell hasn’t got going yet in the series with scores of 1 and 3. In the opening match he edged the swinging new ball to slip and in the second was well caught at short third man when off a top-edged reverse sweep. Where he comes in is dedicated by how many wickets Australia have lost and the ideal scenario is a base to work from but a reasonable number of overs remaining. Depending on the balance of Australia’s attack it could be that his offspin is used a bit more having sent down one over in the series so far.

Trent Boult has impressed in two contrasting stages of the innings in the first two games. In Christchurch he found movement with the new ball and claimed early wickets to seal the game, then in Dunedin produced the over that gave New Zealand breathing space at the death when he went for just six in the 18th against the brutal bats of Stoinis and Sams. He has been the standout pace bowler on either side. Jamieson’s spot could come under pressure after two expensive outings although there will be a desire to show faith in him. Hamish Bennett is the other bowling option in the squad. There would seem little reason to alter the batting. Australia coach Andrew McDonald hinted at a change or two being made although he did that before the second match and it became the same XI. There could be a chance that they strengthen the pace attack, perhaps with Andrew Tye or Jason Behrendorff, at the expense of a spinner, although both Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa were given a vote of confidence, or boost the batting and rely on more overs from the allrounders.

Squads:

New Zealand (probable) 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

Australia (possible) 1 Aaron Finch, 2 Josh Philippe, 3 Matthew Wade (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Ashton Agar/Andrew Tye/Jason Behrendorff/D’Arcy Short, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Kane Richardson, 11 Adam Zampa.