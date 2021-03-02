Centre transfers Rs 822 trillion to provinces in five months

The federal government has transferred funds of Rs 822,089.4 billion to provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and other law statues during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2020-21). Out of these transfers up to November 17, 2020, an amount of Rs 774,615.7 billion has been transferred from divisible pool, Rs42,588.3 billion as straight transfers and Rs4,885.4 billion as grants-in-aid, official sources said. An amount of Rs384,602.9 billion has been transferred to Punjab, Rs213,288.1 billion to Sindh, Rs130,410 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs72,788.5 billion to Baluchistan, official data revealed. The break up figures show that the Punjab province received Rs382,988.6 billion from divisible pool and Rs1,614.2 billion from straight transfers whereas Sindh province received Rs181,723.4 billion from divisible pool, Rs26,679.3 billion from straight transfers and Rs4,885.4 billion as straight transfers. Likewise, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Rs121,223.2 billion from divisible pool and Rs9,186.8 billion from straight transfers whereas Baluchistan received Rs88,680.4 billion from divisible pool and Rs5,108.1 billion from straight transfers.













