Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

LONDON: Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John, who followed a stellar career on the pitch by becoming a hugely popular and successful TV presenter, has died aged 82 after a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was one of Liverpool’s leading players of the 1960’s and later went on to become a popular presenter of “Saint and Greavsie”, a lunchtime football show with former England striker Jimmy Greaves. The Scot was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, earning promotion to the top flight in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of £37,500 ($52,000) from Motherwell. St John, who scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71, passed away on Monday evening. “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather,” St John’s family said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.” St John’s most famous goal was the extra-time winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leeds United in the 1965 FA Cup final, a diving header which secured the club’s maiden Cup triumph in an era when that competition enjoyed huge status.













