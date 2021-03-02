Jennifer Aniston reveals Jason Bateman filmed his Golden Globes appearance at her house

Jennifer Aniston played a major part in Jason Bateman’s 2021 Golden Globes appearance.

Following the award show, which aired on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Friends alum took to her Instagram Story to share Bateman’s big secret: he appeared virtually from her home!

“Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him,” she captioned a photo of the actor and his daughters Francesca Nora, 14, and Maple Sylvie, 9, in front of a laptop and ring light.

Aniston didn’t move too much off of the table her fellow actor used, as she drew an arrow to a framed photo of her father John Aniston and wrote, “Dad and I made a lil cameo.”

The actress then shared a video Bateman waiting for his cue while another person helped angle his light. Luckily, the well-designed home had just what was needed to get the lighting just right. “My paint by number finally found it’s calling,” she wrote.

But that wasn’t the only assisted moment. In a photo captioned, “Takes a village,” Bateman also got help from his wife Amanda Anka. The sweet moment was all for the proud dad’s big night, as he was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Drama for his role in Ozark.

He was up against Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul; Matthew Rhys in Perry Mason; Al Pacino in Hunters and Josh O’Connor in The Crown, with the latter ultimately taking home the gold.

Ozark was also nominated for Best Television Series-Drama along with Laura Linney for her role in the show in the Best Actress in a Television Series-Drama category.