Arrest warrant issued against Kangana in Javed Akhtar defamation case

A Mumbai court issued a bailable arrest warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear in a hearing of a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, Firstpost reported Monday.

“It is the accused’s right to appeal against the order, or even challenge the proceedings,” Javed’s lawyer argued. “But she [Kangana] has failed to comply with the order of this court.”

He filed an application seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against the ‘Panga’ actor, but Kangana’s lawyer opposed it.

Javed filed the complaint against Kangana in November last year, saying that her false statements had damaged his reputation.

She had accused him of threatening her not to disclose her relationship with Hrithik Roshan, and also mentioned his name while referring to a “coterie existing in Bollywood” after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana has made verbal attacks against members of her own fraternity and others who don’t endorse her opinions. She has also openly voiced her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially Narendra Modi.