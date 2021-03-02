Gigi keeps reminder of Khai during Milan Fashion Week

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been easing into her runway life since welcoming her first child Khai with singer Zayn Malik five months ago.

Despite her packed schedule, the new mother has been keeping a reminder of her daughter around her neck.

The 25-year-old was spotted out and about in Milan for Fashion Week sporting a casual look with the centre stage being the Khai necklace she donned.

The stunner was seen shielding herself with a mask which she paired with a pair of sunglasses as well as a colourful beanie after wrapping up recording for the Versace fashion show.