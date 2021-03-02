Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer breaks silence after ‘very close call with death’

Less than a week after he was hospitalised for a gunshot wound, Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer has broken his silence on the life-threatening incident.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fischer was shot while out walking three of the pop star’s French bulldogs. Two of the three dogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken. Two days later, on Feb. 26, the canines were found and safely returned.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” Fischer wrote in a March 1 Instagram post. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them and myself.”