Beauty and wellness sanctuary hosts its official inauguration with great fanfare!

The Krisalys, the Imperial Group’s flagship state-of-the-art beauty and wellness sanctuary held its official and celebratory inauguration at the artisanal and architecturally-inspiring glass Krisalys Cosmetic Tower (KCT) on Saturday.

Hosted by Mr. Salman Khan, the President & CEO of Imperial Group and organized by Catwalk Event Management & Productions, the afternoon sundowner was hosted by supernova model Fatima Hasan with The Krisalys’ inaugural guests of honour actors Ahsan Khan and Ayesha Omar ( dressed in a powder blue wrap dress by Élan) in attendance who each spoke highly about all the myriad cosmetic and aesthetic services offered under one glorious roof especially The Krisalys’ spacious and uber-relaxing Spa that they looked forward to enjoying. The red carpet and backdrops were replete with positive messaging about beauty including “Don’t be afraid. Change is such a beautiful thing” alluding to the innumerable transformative treatments and facilities offered at The Krisalys.

Salman Khan highlighted the unique selling point of The Krisalys – the name inspired by the transitional process of an egg in a cocoon transforming into a beautiful butterfly, which was that it offers “cosmetic surgery, aesthetic treatments and both male and female full salon service facilities in one building. In addition, the vision of the brand was to transform clients only in the way they want to see themselves.”

Khan went on to speak about the ease and ability of clients’ receiving “on-the-go transformations by fully trained beauty teams who would style them with the brand’s top-to toe” Krisalys Celebrity Makeover and the real possibility of individuals travelling to Karachi from abroad to partake in aesthetic and plastic surgery procedures using FDA- approved equipment and products implemented by internationally-trained surgeons; making the city an ostensible beauty and tourism mecca.

Dr Mazhar Nizam, one of Pakistan’s leading plastic surgeons and Head of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery at The Krisalys also spoke about the full range of facilities available “under one roof including body contouring and invasive and non-invasive procedures for the eyes and face and reiterated about the centre’s “commitment to assess the needs of the client and not force them into undergoing procedures.” Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon and Dentist and Head of Dental Surgery at The Krisalys Dr Noor Al-Wahab expressed he “had never seen such a facility in Pakistan.”

Plastic and cosmetic surgeon Faisal Akhlaq Ali Khan who has over 10 Years of experience as a Consultant Plastic Surgeon also spoke about the vision of The Krisalys as being completely “results-oriented” and his active role in this palpable goal. Mrs Uroose Salman, wife & the women behind the successful man also shared the mission of The Krisalys team to go nation-wide by early next year with the very next Cosmetic Tower in Lahore.

Guests including media channels, bloggers, influencers and socialites, who were treated to delicious petits four appertifs and refreshing refreshments were later enthralled by a bridal fashion showcase in which actress/model Mareeha Safdar dressed in an exquisite bridal ensemble by Tena Duranni and supermodel Fahmeen Ansari wearing an equally stunning bridal outfit by Zainab Chottani and both donning jewellery by Kohar Jewellery respectively, sashayed from The Krisalys “Transformation Tunnel” canvassed with striking and radiant “hair and make-up bridal transformations” by The Krisalys’ team of talented and experienced hair and make- up artists from the Women’s Salon including Faryal and Bushra.

The six floors Krisalys Tower including the basement, ground floor and rooftop with interiors designed by ace architect and interior decorator Naheed Mashooqullah is bifurcated into a luxurious and relaxing basement Spa, a floor dedicated to Aesthetics, Dental and Derma facilities; a Cosmetic Surgery and Hair Transplant space replete with recovery rooms and full service men and women salon staffed with approximately 20 experienced and trained beauty technicians per floor.

The Krisalys is now open for treatment bookings that will indubitably transform you into your vision of your best and most beautiful self.