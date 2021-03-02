Ayeza stuns in Ansab Jahangir’s lawn Zoha!

The new year brought with it hope of new beginning’s in these uncertain and tumultuous times.

Ansab Jahangir debut Lawn collection “ZOHA” aspire to bring in semblance of the same hope as ZOHA symbolises light, a new dawn, a reminder of how things were and how they soon will be. Ansab Jahangir and Zoha Danial – Duo behind the brand hosted an intimate gathering of close family and friends including Ayeza Khan, Mushk Kaleem, Sadaf Kanwal, Sheheryar Munawar, just to name a few; as they showcased their debut Lawn Collection “ZOHA” Luxury Lawn 2021 at Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi.

The collection takes inspiration from our natural habitat with a focus on floral which has been depicted onto the design’s ethos alongside the unique and fascinating sense of Pakistani fashion. The collection encapsulates a wide range of embroidery techniques from cross-stich methods to single anchor work, keeping our design philosophy intact.

On the occasion Ansab Jahangir and Zoha Danial have said “We have used exuberant textures such as our signature schiffli and other alluring prints on premium quality lawn fabric. We have embodied that persona through the use of fresh sprint pastels like butter milk yellow and petal pink while high-lighting rich jewel tones of maroon and midnight black.”

The event was managed by The Event Concierge, PR handled by MindMap Communication including performance by The All Girl Band performed.