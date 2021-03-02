Brawl erupts in Sindh Assembly as PTI lawmakers scuffle with dissident party MPAs

Sindh Assembly descended into chaos Tuesday after PTI MPAs attacked three parliamentarians for ‘switching sides’ before the Senate elections.

On Monday, PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that three of his party’s MPAs have gone missing in Karachi. He said that they couldn’t be contacted on their cellphones.

The three MPAs — Karim Bux Gabol, Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro — had earlier announced they would not vote for the PTI candidates in the March 3 Senate elections because they were not taken on board while awarding the tickets for the polls.

The three lawmakers were welcomed by members of the ruling PPP when they arrived at the assembly for Tuesday’s session.

The three ‘missing’ members, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar, and Karim Baksh Gabol, came to the Sindh Assembly and marked their attendance. The three reportedly said that they will vote according to their ‘conscience’ during the Senate elections. They maintained that some lawmakers suspect they will vote in favour of the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Shar entered the provincial assembly and PTI MPAs chanted slogans against him while PPP MPAs clapped for him. After Gabol walked to the attendance register, some MPAs ran towards him and pushed him. He fell and MPAs were seen kicking and punching him.

PPP MPAs reportedly tried to cool down the disgruntled PTI lawmakers which caused the situation to escalate.