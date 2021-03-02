Senate polls to be conducted on established legal pattern: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday said due to time constraints, Senate election would be conducted as per past practice prescribed in the Constitution and law.

The commission decided in a meeting presided over ECP Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja. ECP Member Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Justice (R) Mrs Irshad Qasir, Shah Muhammad Jatoi and Nisar Ahmed Durrani attended the meeting.

According to the ECP official, the commission after deliberating over opinion of the Supreme Court given in the Presidential Reference No.1/2020 decided to implement it in letter and spirit.

The commission was taking all possible steps and measures to fulfill its constitutional obligations for checking corrupt practices in the Senate elections, he said.

He informed that the commission had so far not received detailed order of the apex court but in its short order it had mentioned that the ECP was required to use technology and develop mechanism under Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

He said the commission could hire services of some technical organizations into the matter.

The commission had also decided to constitute a committee comprising special secretary as convenor, director general (IT) and member Saeed Gul, JPEC Punjab, member, he added.

He said the committee would prepare recommendations regarding use of technology in the Senate elections in four weeks’ time.

The committee could also seek assistance from National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and information ministry, he said adding any person from the following organizations could co-opt in the committee for better recommendations.