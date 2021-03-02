70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties to be celebrated today

Pakistan and China will hold a virtual ceremony to be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing today (Tuesday), to formally commence celebrations on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The year 2021 marks the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China, established on May 21, 1951.”

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

Both countries will be organising a series of events throughout the year, statement added.