Gillani writes letter to PM Imran Khan, seeks his vote in Senate election

Gillani writes letter to all lawmakers seeking their votes in Senate elections, PPP leader sends letter to PM Imran Khan as well Senate elections will be held on March 3

PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani wants to secure Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

According to the reports, the former prime minister has written a letter to all members of the National Assembly, seeking their votes for the upcoming Senate elections where he is contesting as a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Gillani stated that he has remained a part of the parliament since 1985 and his parliamentary role was before everyone. “When I was elected as speaker National Assembly in 1993, I did not differentiate between the treasury and opposition members and I was proud that the political opponents also praised my role as a speaker.”

He said when he was elected Prime Minister in 2008, even then he acted not as prime minister of any political party but the whole House, and the doors of the prime minister remained open for every member of the House. “Today we need the national unity for sanctity of the Parliament,” he said. He said political and ideological differences are beauty of democracy but today we have to get united for sanctity and supremacy of the Parliament. “I am not contesting the election against any government or for own satisfaction, personal ego but for the sanctity of the Parliament that gives honour to us,” he said. “Parliament is my home and all the members are my family. I hope you will decide on March 3 keeping in view my life, character and politics and take decision in favour of the Parliament.” he stated in the letter.