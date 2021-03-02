ICCI hails govt decision to lift restrictions on businesses

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has hailed the government decision to lift time limit from commercial activities and termed it a positive development as it would allow businesses to operate without restrictions, recover from losses and play a role for economic revival of the country.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the government has taken a proactive approach for businesses as with the decline in the cases of Covid-19 pandemic, it has lifted the time limits from commercial activities, which was a laudable move.

He said that the businesses have suffered huge losses due to lockdowns and limitations on timings enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus and hoped that the lifting of restrictions on commercial activities would help businesses in reviving business activities and making some recovery of losses.

He expressed special thanks to the ICT Administration, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafaat and Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed for their cooperation and support to the businesses in these tough times and hoped that they would continue to facilitate the business community similarly in future as well.

The ICCI President further commended the decision of the government to allow the indoor wedding ceremonies from 15th March 2021 with stringent COVID SOPs.