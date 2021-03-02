Mandi Bahauddin adds diversity to economic landscape of Punjab, says VP FPCCI

Punjab as an economic hub has made great strides in promotion of trade and business activities, every district is making an effort in whatever limited capacity and scarce resources they have access to, Raja Muhammad Anwer, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said at the ceremony. Punjab’s economic bouquet comprising of thirty-six districts have brought diversity to business sector, MandiBahauddin’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of those chambers which are burning midnight oil to change the economic course and uplift the social status of Mandi Bahauddin, he added.

Raja Muhammad Anwer was the Chief Guest of the ceremony hosted by Syed Hayder Shah Naqvi, President, Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was warmly welcomed by President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Executive Committee of the chamber. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill was also invited to the event – attended by bigwigs, who’s who and notables from Mandi Bahauddin.

While addressing the participants of the event, Raja expressed his resolve to provide FPCCI as a platform, as an opportunity to fellow chambers and their representatives to raise their problems and concerns. He reiterated that being the representative of all Punjab chambers, he will ensure that all chambers are heard at national arena. Federation has always served these chambers as an ambassador and FPCCI shall continue to represent all trade bodies, chambers and stakeholders of the business sector for economic and social uplift of Pakistan.

Vice President also had an interactive session with the participating businessmen and assured them Federation’s commitment towards the national and regional economic agenda. FPCCI is determined to alleviate the problems faced by trade bodies, exporters, manufacturers and all stakeholders in close coordination with the government. We have taken up matters of local and national significance with provincial and federal governments both. Business community of Mandi Bahauddin is more than welcome to present suggestions and proposals for a shared goal of economic development, our doors are always open, Raja concluded.